World Jewish Relief Ukrainian refugee scheme boosts UK economy by £31.5 million

A programme set up by World Jewish Relief to help Ukrainians fleeing war integrate into UK society has delivered £31.5 million in financial and social benefits, according to a new report.
The evaluation, carried out by the ministry of housing, communities and local government (MHCLG), found that the STEP programme had supported 13,000 Ukrainians with language learning and employment support.
STEP Ukraine offers 12 weeks of one-to-one online employment support, with ten weeks of intensive online English language tuition and certification delivered in partnership with the British Council.
Language scores were found to have improved by nearly 30 per cent by the end of the programme and that 65 per cent of the first round of STEP participants were in a job within a year of completing the programme.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.