World Jewish Relief Ukrainian refugee scheme boosts UK economy by £31.5 million

According to the government assessment, STEP Ukraine generated £17.5m in direct benefits to the UK Exchequer. This included £8.9m in net savings through increased tax revenues and reduced benefit payments.

When wider economic and social benefits were included, the evaluation concluded that the STEP programme delivered £31.5m in total societal benefits, with a net societal benefit of £22.9m.

Anastasiia Vasylashko, who now works at the British Museum, participated in STEP. She had previously been an art historian and researcher Ukraine, before having to escape. “STEP Ukraine gave me far more than practical support. It gave me the confidence and guidance to continue my career in the UK without leaving behind the one I had built in Ukraine”, she said.

“Although I hope to return to Ukraine one day, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to my field.”

Following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Ukrainian population in England has increased by over 500 per cent, from an estimated 41,000 to 217,000.

Janice Lopatkin MBE, UK Programme Director at World Jewish Relief, said: “This evaluation shows that employment programmes for displaced persons and refugees, when done right, can generate positive outcomes not only for refugees, but for all of society.

“Through providing personalised and targeted support, and combining employment support and English language tuition, STEP has helped refugees and displaced people to establish independence, secure employment and integrate successfully into their new lives.”

Homelessness Minister Alison McGovern said: "For people forced to flee their homes by war, learning English and finding work are vital to rebuilding their lives. This research shows that STEP Ukraine has helped participants gain the language skills, confidence and employment opportunities they need to become part of their local communities.

"The programme’s success shows the value of investing in practical support that helps people realise their potential, providing important evidence to inform future refugee integration programmes across the UK."

World Jewish Relief, which began supporting refugees in the UK in 1933, with the arrival of Jews escaping the Nazis, first launched STEP in response to the Syrian refugee crisis. The programme has since supported thousands of refugees and displaced people from a range of backgrounds, including Syrians, Afghans, and Ukrainians. The programme was recognised with a Charity Award in the category of education and training 2022.

Building on the success of this programme, World Jewish Relief, with the British Council, is currently running a follow-up STEP programme with MHCLG for Ukrainians and Hong Kong BN(O) visa holders.