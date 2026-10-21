Roasted butternut and lentils with herb and tahini-amba dressings

This hearty recipe works equally well as a light main course or as part of a buffet or sharing table. It’s easy to prepare in advance then assembled at the last minute. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C (fan).

Toss the squash slices with the garlic, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Arrange on a baking parchment-lined baking tray.

In a small bowl, mix half the sliced onion with a little chopped parsley and a pinch of salt and pepper. Set aside.

Roast the squash for 30 minutes. Scatter over the dressed onion and return to the oven for a further 15 minutes, until the squash is tender and deeply golden.

Meanwhile, place the lentils in a pan with 1.5 litres of cold water. Bring to the boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 15–18 minutes. Stir in the rock salt during the last minute of cooking, then drain and leave to cool for about 10 minutes.

Heat the remaining olive oil in a frying pan. Add the remaining onion, cumin, paprika, turmeric and a little salt and pepper. Cover and cook gently for 15–18 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden.

For the green dressing, place all the ingredients in a tall jug and blend with a hand blender until smooth. For the tahini-amba dressing, whisk together all the ingredients in a small bowl until smooth.

To serve, mix the lentils with the spiced onions, half of the sun-dried tomatoes and 2 tbsp of the green dressing.

Arrange the lamb's lettuce around the edge of a large serving platter. Spoon the lentils into the centre and top with the roasted butternut squash. Drizzle with some of the tahini-amba dressing and scatter over the remaining sun-dried tomatoes. Serve the remaining green dressing and tahini-amba dressing on the side.

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