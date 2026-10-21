Roasted butternut and lentils with herb and tahini-amba dressings

Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Serves: 4-6
This hearty recipe works equally well as a light main course or as part of a buffet or sharing table. It’s easy to prepare in advance then assembled at the last minute. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Method
- Preheat oven to 200°C (fan).
- Toss the squash slices with the garlic, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Arrange on a baking parchment-lined baking tray.
- In a small bowl, mix half the sliced onion with a little chopped parsley and a pinch of salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Roast the squash for 30 minutes. Scatter over the dressed onion and return to the oven for a further 15 minutes, until the squash is tender and deeply golden.
- Meanwhile, place the lentils in a pan with 1.5 litres of cold water. Bring to the boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 15–18 minutes. Stir in the rock salt during the last minute of cooking, then drain and leave to cool for about 10 minutes.
- Heat the remaining olive oil in a frying pan. Add the remaining onion, cumin, paprika, turmeric and a little salt and pepper. Cover and cook gently for 15–18 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden.
- For the green dressing, place all the ingredients in a tall jug and blend with a hand blender until smooth. For the tahini-amba dressing, whisk together all the ingredients in a small bowl until smooth.
- To serve, mix the lentils with the spiced onions, half of the sun-dried tomatoes and 2 tbsp of the green dressing.
- Arrange the lamb's lettuce around the edge of a large serving platter. Spoon the lentils into the centre and top with the roasted butternut squash. Drizzle with some of the tahini-amba dressing and scatter over the remaining sun-dried tomatoes. Serve the remaining green dressing and tahini-amba dressing on the side.
Instagram: @silvia_nacamulli
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Ingredients
600g peeled butternut squash, sliced
½ tsp garlic granules
5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 onions, thinly sliced
Small punch fresh parsley
200g green lentils, rinsed
1 tsp rock salt
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
¼ tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp sweet paprika|
¼ tsp turmeric
50g sun dried tomatoes in oil, drained and finely sliced
100g lambs’ lettuce
Green dressing:
1 tbsp capers
20g fresh parsley
15g fresh mint
1 lemon, zest
½ lemon, juice
6 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
¼ tsp. sea salt
Tahini-amba dressing:
2 tbsp tahini
2 tbsp water
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp amba
Sea salt