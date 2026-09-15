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Succot apple, almond and raisin tagliatelle bake

This fun dessert giving kugel vibes is traditional for Succot in the Emilia Romagna region in the North of Italy

September 15, 2026 14:32
Silvia Taglietelle cake 2.jpg

By

Silvia Nacamulli

1 min read
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Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes

Serves: 8

Inspired from the recipe in La Cucina Ebraica in Italia by Juan Rundo, it reflects Ashkenazi influence in Italian Jewish cooking as the use of tagliatelle combined with sweet apples remind us of Ashkenazi sweet kugels. 

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Topics:

Dessert

Rosh Hashanah recipe

Pasta recipe

Succot recipe

parev dessert

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Ingredients

3 royal gala apples, skin on

1tbsp lemon juice

80g whole unskinned almonds

80g raisins, soaked in water for 5 minutes

250g tagliatelle

1 tbsp rock salt

3 large eggs, separated

80g caster sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon