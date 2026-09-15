Succot apple, almond and raisin tagliatelle bake

Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Serves: 8
Inspired from the recipe in La Cucina Ebraica in Italia by Juan Rundo, it reflects Ashkenazi influence in Italian Jewish cooking as the use of tagliatelle combined with sweet apples remind us of Ashkenazi sweet kugels.
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Ingredients
3 royal gala apples, skin on
1tbsp lemon juice
80g whole unskinned almonds
80g raisins, soaked in water for 5 minutes
250g tagliatelle
1 tbsp rock salt
3 large eggs, separated
80g caster sugar
½ tsp ground cinnamon