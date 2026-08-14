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Josh Rose

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Josh Rose

Opinion

When queer activists put anti-Israel ideology before their own interests

From the vigil for the Berlin pride parade attack to the gay cruise ship Turkey and Egypt turned away, the ‘right’ political narrative trumps acknowledging the threats LGBT people face – and where they live freely

August 14, 2026 17:18
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People pay their respects at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin after a car ramming attack near the pride parade (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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It’s not shocking anymore to see a Pride event being attacked. It’s not even shocking to see people within the queer community fail to connect the dots between calling for an intifada and being the victims of a terror attack themselves.

But one thing that did shock me was seeing a video from a vigil in Berlin, where a member of the community took the microphone to say, “the first thing I thought was I hope it’s not a foreigner, I hope it’s a white Christian”. Her first thoughts weren’t with the victims, nor with the city of Berlin, but with the attacker. On who the attacker was and how his background would help or hinder her agenda and exploitation of the situation.

This goes beyond the overused woke-bashing phrase, "suicidal empathy”. To me, this is “homicidal empathy”. It sets clear the agenda of those with the microphones, that above all, support for the ideology is the only priority. That the lives of those in the community are not as important, not even in memory at a vigil.

We saw this with the gay cruise saga. The Atlantis gay cruise ship turned away from Turkey and Egypt. The story shocked the queer media and the passengers on board alike. Gay influencers aboard the ship posted videos in disbelief that Egypt wasn’t letting them in. One influencer, who had been excited about redirecting from Turkey to Egypt, seeing it as an upgrade without a shred of irony, was particularly mindblown. “We’re too gay to come and spend a bunch of money in your country?" he asked, genuinely puzzled, as he found out that the ship was prevented from docking once again.

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