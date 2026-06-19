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Iran’s LGBT community can only long for joy of Pride in Tel Aviv

Celebrations in Israel are a stark contrast to underground existence in Islamic Republic where sexuality can be punished with death penalty

June 19, 2026 19:21
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Anti-regime protest in Washington DC in 2022, after the death of Mahsa Amini (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty)

By

Ali Hamedani

5 min read

When Tel Aviv Pride took place earlier this month, it was a joyful full resurgence of the festivities in Israel after the scaling back of recent years following October 7, 2023.

But the open expression of LGBT identity and joy was far removed from the experience of Iran's underground community.

The Islamic Republic is among the handful of countries that retain the death penalty for consensual same sex relations. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, homosexuality has been criminalised, and men convicted under Iran's Islamic penal code may face the death penalty.

Iran has meanwhile become known for permitting gender reassignment surgery. In 1987, Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of Islamic Republic issued a fatwa authorising such operations.

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Topics:

LGBT

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