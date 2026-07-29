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Charlotte Henry

By

Charlotte Henry

Opinion

Queers for Palestine must heed the warning of gay Jews about Hamas and the wider Islamist threat

The Berlin Pride attack ought to make LGBT activists recognise that Israel – the region’s most liberal society – is fighting the same deadly ideology that is threatening them too

July 29, 2026 16:35
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The annual Pride march in Tel Aviv on June 12, 2026, marking the 28th edition of the event and the first parade since the October 7 attacks. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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I felt many emotions as news of an attack on Berlin’s pride celebrations broke on Saturday night.

The first, quite naturally, was sadness. Once again, people having fun, celebrating and being authentically themselves had been mown down. One Polish woman is dead, and 31 others are injured after the culprit rammed their car into the crowd and continued the attack with a machete.

My initial sadness was shortly followed by visceral anger that someone should do such a thing.

At no point, though, did I feel surprised. Not when we first heard of the attack, and certainly not as we have learned more details about the suspect, who was shot dead by German police on Sunday.

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Topics:

Pride

Berlin

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