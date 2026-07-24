Become a Member
Life

Where is it better to be a gay Jew in 2026? Germany or the UK?

Ahead of Berlin Pride this weekend, Leon Craig explains why she moved to the German capital, one of the only European cities with a growing Jewish population – and a cultural calendar to match

July 24, 2026 12:58
berlin.jpg
Ich bin ein Berliner: Leon Craig in her adoptive city (Photo: Sasha Ongley)

By

Leon Craig

6 min read
Add us as a preferred source

This weekend is Berlin Pride, but taking part has become increasingly fraught for queer Jews like me. Last year, the Berlin Dyke March released an Instagram story asking people not to bring Pride flags with Stars of David as they could be “retraumatising for some”.

This year there is a new team behind the march and they have released an encouraging statement: “Antisemitic statements, symbols, or conspiratorial narratives have no place at the Dyke* March.” But it is hard for me to blindly trust them, given that one anonymous former organiser claims to have been expelled after trying to reckon with the antisemitism of previous years.

In 2025, I skipped the march altogether and went to Queer Shabbat at the Neue Synagogue instead. LGBTQ+ Jewish organisation Keshet held a Pride service on the ruins of the old shul, which was vandalised by the Nazis on Kristallnacht in 1938. I found it deeply moving even as the sight of the hostage posters outside the building filled me with rage.

Despite growing hostility towards Jews in Germany recent years, including the 2019 far-right attack on a synagogue in Halle and a more recent attacks in Hesse and Berlin, I remain heartened to live a city in Europe with a Jewish population that is actually growing. It sank from 160,000 to 8,000 people after the Holocaust, but has now crept back up to around 30,000.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Berlin

German Jews

Germany

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper