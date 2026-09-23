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‘Should we counter-boycott Macklemore at simchahs?’: Letters to the Editor, September 25 2026

Letters this week on Jewish divorce, Ed Sheeran’s woes, United Synagogue magazines and the wedding of Jemima Goldsmith

September 23, 2026 11:02
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Macklemore: a surprising choice for simchahs? (Image: Getty Images)
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Macklemore hits the roof

Poor Ed Sheeran. His support act, American rapper Macklemore, launched into a “free Palestine” rant leading to another battle in the culture wars seemingly catching poor Ed unawares.

What is most surprising is that anyone was even the slightest bit surprised that Macklemore took this position. Earlier this year Macklemore released a song called F***ed up praising Columbia University “antizionist” protests and he has been a consistent hater of anything Israel-related for many years. He also no doubt maintains that some of his best friends are Jewish.

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