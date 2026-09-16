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‘Perhaps the Foreign Office could enlighten us as to which Palestinians have decided, of their own free will, on a two-state outcome?’: Letters to the Editor, September 18 2026

September 16, 2026 11:54
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Protesters in Pakistan chant slogans to condemn Britain's knighting of the Indian-born author Salman Rushdie in 2007: one letter this week points to the fatwa against Rushdie as a signal of extremism to come. (Photo: Getty Images)
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Terror threat


﻿Stephen Pollard is right, that despite 9/11, we still don’t take the threat of Islamist terrorism seriously enough (Twenty-five years on, we have learnt nothing from 9/11 JC September 11). The writing was on the page and then on the wall in 1989, after Ayatollah Khomeini’s fatwa against Salman Rushdie following the publication of Satanic Verses. Melanie Phillips warned us of the danger in her 2006 book Londonistan: How Britain is Creating a Terror State Within. Loving each other and singing Kumbaya, no matter how well intentioned, would not have stopped the Manchester Arena suicide bomber blowing himself up and murdering 22 innocent concert goers in 2017. Better intelligence and greater urgency, would. The biggest impediment to a more proactive response remains fear: Fear of upsetting the law-abiding Muslim community. Fear of being labelled a racist.

Stan Labovitch
Windsor

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