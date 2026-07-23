Progressive movement introduces new, egalitarian get option

The Movement for Progressive Judaism is introducing a new get option with egalitarian wording for divorcing couples.
Whereas a get is traditionally hand-written by quill in Aramaic, couples can now opt for a pre-printed document with their names written on it, which is entirely in Hebrew.
The new option will be more user-friendly and significantly cheaper, the movement said.
Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain, convenor of the Reform Beit Din, explained: “Many people did not bother with a get owing to the expense, so a printed version is much cheaper than employing a scribe.
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