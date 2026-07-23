Progressive movement introduces new, egalitarian get option

“In addition, it makes sense to have it in Hebrew rather than a language nobody uses, while it matches the ketubah that started the marriage, which is also printed and in Hebrew.”

He added: “Another important change is that the wording of the get is egalitarian, with the couple divorcing each other mutually, rather than the husband granting the divorce to his wife. This is very much in keeping with our Progressive values.

“The new format declares that ‘we release each other of all bonds of marriage by which we were bound’ making it clear the divorce is undertaken on an equal basis, just as the marriage was.”

The process costs £250 and the exchange can be done in person, but if the divorce process has been acrimonious and the couple do not wish to see each other again, the transfer can be through agents appointed on their behalf. A get cannot be refused by one party.

Rabbi Mark Solomon, chair of the Liberal Beit Din, said: “We are proud of the creative options that our new Progressive movement is developing so as to align traditional structures with modern needs.”

Prior to their merger this year, the Reform and Liberal movements differed on divorce procedures. Reform congregations required a get, while Liberals recognised a civil divorce as valid on its own but offered couples a sefer keritut, document of separation, to mark the end of their marriage.

Progressive divorce options are open to all Jewish couples, including LGBT+ couples, while there are options available to mixed faith couples who are splitting up.

Those who wish to remarry in a Progressive synagogue are advised to speak to the community’s rabbi or cantor, as congregations vary in their approach as to whether a get is required.