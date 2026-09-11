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Stephen Pollard

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Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Twenty-five years on, we have learnt nothing from 9/11 – we still allow Islamist hate to flourish

The attacks of 2001 changed everything, yet extremists continue to radicalise on campuses and preach in mosques, while terrorist supporters march through our streets

September 11, 2026 06:06
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The World Trade Centre after al-Qaeda terrorists crashed two planes into the buildings on September 11, 2001 in New York Cit (Photo: Getty Images)
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Can it really be a quarter of a century since 9/11? On one level it seems so fresh in the memory – the images, the stories, the sheer horror of it – that it can hardly be that long. But for all that, the days before September 11, 2001 – the years, even the decades – now feel like another era altogether.

Think about it this way. The Second World War broke out only 21 years after the end of the First World War. 9/11 is further away from us today than the First World War was in September 1939. Back then, on September 10, 2001, we were living in a world in which one of the main debates was how large the “peace dividend” from the end of the Cold War would be and how we could spend the boon that was heading into our coffers. Here in Britain, foreign policy meant Robin Cook articulating his “ethical” approach and Tony Blair schmoozing his fellow EU leaders. Our horizons were smaller even than in the immediate post-Second World War years, as we no longer needed even to worry about the Soviet Union or Warsaw Pact.

The odd book or article would occasionally be published on the rise of political Islam, but the authors were usually dismissed as nutters or obsessives. Al-Qaeda was a name one read in the further reaches of the foreign pages of a newspaper, and the Muslim Brotherhood was barely even acknowledged as something to worry about on campus.

That was, of course, a highly Anglocentric, even Americacentric, perspective. For anyone interested in the Middle East – and in Israel’s security – political Islamism and Islamist terror were all too real. Israel was already living through the fight for survival that had yet to explode in the West.

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