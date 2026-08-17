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Gary Cohen

By

Gary Cohen

Opinion

Western hypocrisy ignores Turkey’s occupation of northern Cyprus and Syria while condemning Israel

Erdogan’s regional ambitions pose a growing threat to the Jewish state and its neighbours, while his record of aggression and repression is met with remarkable indulgence abroad

August 17, 2026 13:19
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Abandoned buildings in Varosha, Famagusta, located within the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (Photo: Getty Images)
7 min read
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While the world obsesses over Israel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is quietly appropriating land for Turkey, rewriting borders, and making a mockery of international law. The man who never misses a chance to denounce "occupation" and castigate Israel presides over two illegal occupations himself. And he is no longer simply occupying territory. He is positioning Turkey as the dominant Islamist power in the Middle East and the heir to Iran's self-appointed leadership of the anti-Israel “Axis of Resistance".

And if senior figures in his government are to be believed, his ambitions do not end in Cyprus or Syria. Erdogan’s sights are firmly fixed on Jerusalem.

Northern Cyprus has been under Turkish control for more than half a century, and northern Syria is rapidly going the same way. Yet the sanctimonious West, ever eager to moralise elsewhere, ignores these flagrant breaches of international law and treats Erdogan as a legitimate, valued partner.

Turkey’s occupation of northern Cyprus began in 1974, when its army invaded the island under the pretext of protecting Turkish Cypriots. They dropped napalm and burned villages. They stayed, and drove 170,000 Greek Cypriots from their homes. UN resolutions demand withdrawal. Ankara ignores them to this day. In reality, Turkey has seized 37 per cent of the island and split the capital, Nicosia, in two, making it the last divided capital in Europe.

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Turkey

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