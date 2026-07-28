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Trump brushes off Israeli concerns over F-35 sales to Turkey

‘Nobody tells me what we should be saying,' said the US President when asked about criticism of the prospective deal from Jerusalem

July 28, 2026 15:13
TrumpErdogan.jpg
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoġan (R) shakes hands with US President Trump (L) at Etimesgut Air Base near Ankara on July 7, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

2 min read
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US President Trump has dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s concerns about a potential sale of American F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, saying: “Nobody tells me what we should be selling.”

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with Netanyahu in Washington, Trump added: “Turkey has been a great ally for me. I think [Turkish President Erdoğan] has done a very good job.”

He also called Turkey, “a tremendous ally”, noting that he considers Erdoğan a “friend”, and praised the Turkish state under Erdoğan, calling it a “very powerful country”, with a “very powerful military”.

However, he did acknowledge that “Turkey is not a big fan of Israel”.

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Topics:

Donald Trump

Israel

Turkey

Erdogan

Aerial defence

Defence

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