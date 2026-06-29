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Israel moves to recognise Armenian genocide in major policy reversal

‘It is never too late to do the right thing,’ said Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar

June 29, 2026 12:04
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Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II (Karekin II) leads a service at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on the Genocide Remembrance Day in Yerevan, on April 24, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read

Israel has moved to recognise the actions of the Ottoman Empire in Armenia during the First World War as a genocide for the first time in a significant reversal of its long-standing position.

The Cabinet unanimously approved a proposal to advance the recognition on Sunday, with the measure now set for a Knesset vote to affirm it as official foreign policy.

Historical estimates suggest that as many as 1.5 million Armenians were killed under the Ottomans between 1915 and 1917, amid the minority’s campaign for autonomy and, eventually, independence from the empire.

Proponents of the genocide classification cite a mixture of massacres, death marches through the Syrian desert, deportations and forced Islamisation as evidence of a systematic attempt to destroy the Armenian people.

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Topics:

Israel

Israeli Politics

Gideon Saar

Turkey

Armenia

Genocide

Azerbaijan

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