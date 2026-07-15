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Letters to the Editor, July 17 2026

Andy Burnham’s statement on Gaza provoked letters this week – as did the Archbishop of Canterbury’s trip to Israel, the Battle of Cable Street and differing attitudes in France and Germany

July 15, 2026 09:35
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The Archbishop of Canterbury poses with Layan Nasir in the West Bank - her visit is the subject of a letter this week (Lambeth Palace)
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​Burnham on Gaza

Andy Burnham says he is “absolutely appalled” by the destruction of Gaza and that there must be “accountability for the depth of the suffering” in that enclave. But as so often with pro-Palestinian viewpoints, his diatribe is one- sided and focused on Israel with no accountability for the Palestinians and their leadership. Burnham and his Labour Party must stop infantilising the Palestinians and treating them as pawns in a morality play. Instead, they should treat them as people with agency and moral choice. Palestinian leaders have embraced political maximalism and rejected compromise. They have chosen war and terrorism rather than peace building and moderation. They have rejected the very two-state solution that the West continually demands of Israel. Palestinians need to be told that Western governments will abandon their cause unless they embrace real and lasting political change. But that requires statesmanlike leadership rather than pandering to electoral calculations and focus groups. Sadly, Burnham’s narrative will only dehumanise Israelis and risk fuelling the climate of hatred affecting British Jews.

Dr Jeremy Havardi

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