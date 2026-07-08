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Letters to the Editor, July 10 2026

Who owns the history of Cable Street?

July 8, 2026 08:58
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Cable Street

The superb article by Jane Prinsley was a tonic to see (Unite claims it wrongly erased Jews from its Cable Street event on Shabbat, JC, July 3) and a timely call to resist. For decades the hard Left supported by the disgracefully anti-Israel so-called Jewish Socialist Bloc, have hijacked the Cable Street celebrations, repeating the antisemitic trope that it was really the trade unions who stopped Mosley that day and not the Jewish community. There is and never has been any evidence of “busloads of trade union members” allegedly coming to London to help, or crowds of dockers supporting the Jews – a total communist fabrication – for both organisations were, in fact, rife with antisemitism themselves. Jews were by far the massive majority of protesters. In addition, I have never met a non-Jewish trade union member who does not claim “my parents were at Cable Street” – the standard way of trying to hide their anti-Jewish/anti-Israel beliefs.

The air-brushing of Jews from the Battle of Cable Street is an appalling lie and to add salt to the wound, the organisers invariably choose a Saturday to celebrate, knowing most Jews will not attend. They have even held it on Rosh Hashanah on a number of occasions  – all supported by the so-called Jewish Socialists. I have attended and monitored these gatherings on many occasions and was mocked by left-wing antisemitic racists, for stating the truth.

I implore all the Jews of London and the surrounding counties, and our non-Jewish friends, to come out on Sunday October 4 – the real 90th anniversary – and support instead whatever gathering the Campaign Against Antisemitism will organise in the open at a large park.  And don’t hide your Israeli flags – for the Spanish Civil War anti-Fascist slogan of “They Shall Not Pass” is as relevant today as it was at Cable Street against the Mosleyites, as Israel stands against Hamas/Hezbollah/Iran and Islamist racist attempts at genocide against the Jewish state – They too Shall Not Pass.

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