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Unite claims it erroneously erased Jews from its Cable Street anniversary event

Union failed to mention Jewish community role in battle and tabled its event on Shabbat

June 28, 2026 12:20
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People hold placards as they walk along Cable Street while taking part in a march commemorating the 80th anniversary of the anti-fascist battle of Cable Street in east London, on October 9, 2016. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

1 min read

One of the UK's largest trade unions has claimed it erroneously organised its 90th anniversary event to commemorate the Battle of Cable Street on Shabbat – and with no mention of the Jewish community.

A page on Unite the Union’s website promoting the event prompted widespread outrage, including among several descendants of Jews who were on the front line of fighting fascists on the streets of the East End in 1936.  

The web page promoting event on Saturday, October 3, states that Sir Oswald Mosley's fascists were chased off the streets by a “strong, organised working class who knew that the politics of hate and division offers no solutions.

“We are bringing together trade unionists, historians, musicians, artists and authors to make this a celebration of working class pride.”

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Topics:

Unite the Union

Cable Street

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