Burnham’s pandering to antizionists will unleash a torrent of antisemitism

I’ve written recently that although Andy Burnham has made no substantive comments on foreign policy, you didn’t have to be a psychic to know what was coming.
I refer, of course, to Gaza and to Israel. And sure enough, here it comes. Burnham is nothing if not conscious of the views of the people he needs to become prime minister – Labour MPs – and with so many of them viewing Israel as some sort of evil pariah state, it was obvious that he would hurry to give them what they wanted.
In his video released and in comments to the Guardian, Burnham has gone after Israel. He was always going to do that, because Israel is the easy hit for those like Burnham who take every opportunity to tell everyone that, as he put it today, “I…feel passionately about Gaza.” There’s a remarkable symmetry between those who proclaim their passion for Gaza and those who swallow Hamas propaganda – and, of course, between those who say how much they care passionately about Gaza but couldn’t give a damn about the 1,200 dead Jews murdered by Hamas – by Gazans.
Burnham’s video offers the usual pro forma condemnation of Hamas’s October 7 2023 massacre – because he’s not a fool. He knows it’s useful to be able to say he has condemned Hamas. But you can see how meaningless those words are from the fact they take up all of eleven seconds in a three minute and 19 second video. No, this is about Israel. More specifically, it’s about showing Labour MPs – and those Muslim voters they and Burnham are scared witless are deserting the party – that under him, Britain is going to have a very different stance on Israel.
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