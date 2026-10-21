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‘Can I suggest that Sally Rooney visits Auschwitz and also delves into Ireland’s neutral and murky Jew-hating past?’: Letters to the Editor, October 23 2026

October 21, 2026 16:10
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Should Sally Rooney take inspiration from namesake Wayne? (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Task force action

The statement by the J7 Global Task Force’s (Heads of biggest diaspora Jewish communities convene in the UK to fight antisemitism,JC October 15) could have been scripted for The Vicar of Dibley. Faced with the worst surge in antisemitism in living memory, it has expressed “serious concern” and resolved to “host a future meeting.” Jewish communities across the world will sleep soundly knowing the minutes are in hand.

Concern is not a policy, access is not influence and meetings are not protection. What is needed is action, and there is no shortage of it on offer.

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