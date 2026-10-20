‘Going to shul is far more important and meaningful than going to football matches’: Letters to the Editor, October 16 2026

I was so impressed by both. Each event confirmed the energy and commitment still alive in the Orthodox Jewish community which should be taken on board and recognised by synagogue leaders, a far cry from the downbeat antisemitic and anti-Israel activities in the political world.

It is about values and the most impressive rabbi at Stanmore congratulated the audience on prioritising that evening over going to watch England play football at Wembley. So many of us find it disrespectful when congregants leave shul early on a Shabbat to rush to a lunchtime soccer match, the result of which is meaningless in the real world.

Indeed, Jewish proper behaviour and values as promoted by our rabbis and going to shul are far more important and meaningful than going to football matches. Certain football clubs may cheat on their activities but we Jews should never cheat on our principles, proper behaviour and values.

Stanmore and Borehamwood shuls should stand up and feel proud of the support and commitment of their respective communities and friends. My experiences at both certainly enforced my belief in, and commitment to, Jewish values and my Jewish identity.

Jonathan Metliss

Chairman, Action Against Discrimination

Member United Synagogue Council

London

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Green double standards

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Unfortunately the BBC Radio 4 political debate programme Any Questions is always broadcast on a Friday evening live and repeated the following day with listeners ringing in on Any Answers (live) after this repeat. On the panel was Caroline Lucas, former Green Leader and MP, who condemned Zack Polanski for not being present in Brighton for the antizionist motion and said that the majority of the membership, currently 233,000, would be abhorred at the result.

Her opinion was not shared by several of the listeners who rang in to say how brave it was of the Greens to vote for the motion and that they were delighted with the result and Israel’s genocide etc.

The one listener who rang in with a different view was interrupted constantly by the programme presenter as soon as he mentioned how Hamas still rule Gaza with a tight fist.

There is now discussion on the motion being debated again but with all members having the opportunity to vote. This will allow us to see how many Corbynistas, anarchists, and hate-Israel mobs have infiltrated the party.

Though not a political commentator I am afraid I would see an overwhelming majority voting for the motion yet again.

In despair.

Llewellyn Gaba

Cardiff

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Following Zack Polanski’s motorway pile-up interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson, I was wondering if, through your newspaper, I could ask Zack Polanski a few questions? Preferably, without him resorting to his incessant parroting of disparaging, broken-record terminology.

Does he think Nigeria has a right to exist given that over the past ten years thousands of churches have been destroyed and Christians murdered for being Christian?

Does he think Afghanistan has a right to exist given that every female over the age of 11 is oppressed there?

Does he think China has a right to exist given that the incarceration and “forced education” of over one million Uyghurs has been ongoing for years?

Does he think Russia has a right to exist given its invasion of Ukraine and sustained war there?

And does he think Gaza has a right to exist given that it is ruled by terrorists, has held no free elections in some 20 years, and has a stated aim of destroying a neighbouring democracy and eliminating its inhabitants?

Or is it just one Green rule for only Israel that remains stuck in his mind?

Alan Carne

Manchester

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Our October 7 hero

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Your moving account of Amitay Cohen’s extraordinary courage (‘I rushed towards Gaza border on October 7 to save lives. What I saw is seared on my memory’, October 7) filled us at Boys Town Jerusalem with immense pride.

Amitay is one of “Our Boys”, and what makes his story especially meaningful to us is something he himself has spoken about: that his desire to volunteer, to serve and to help others was nurtured during his years at Boys Town Jerusalem.

For nearly 80 years, we have worked to give boys, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, not only an education but a sense of purpose and responsibility towards others. Amitay’s instinct to run towards those in need, even at enormous personal cost, is a powerful expression of those values.

How wonderful, too, that Western Marble Arch Synagogue chose to honour him as Chatan Bereishit, breaking with tradition to celebrate a young man whose courage and resilience offer such a moving symbol of new beginnings. We could not be prouder of Amitay, or more grateful to the Western Marble Arch community for embracing him so warmly.

Shoshana Balaban

Executive Development Director,

British Friends of Boys Town Jerusalem