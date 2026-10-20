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‘Going to shul is far more important and meaningful than going to football matches’: Letters to the Editor, October 16 2026

October 20, 2026 17:01
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Amitay Cohen speaking at the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in September (Image: Western Marble Arch Synagogue)
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Jewish values

Continuing my journey around the United Synagogues I have visited Stanmore and Borehamwood over the last week, but both for sad reasons.

Stanmore was for an emotional and stirring address from Avi Rosenfield following the death of his son Natan in Gaza commemorating October 7, 2023 and to Borehamwood for a shiva for a gifted young man who died aged 39. Both events were extremely well attended and the two shuls were full.

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