I rushed towards Gaza border on October 7 to save lives. What I saw is seared on my memory

One injured soldier died in Cohen’s arms.

Civilians started bringing more and more injured soldiers to them. But before long, Cohen’s commander said they were needed somewhere else – the Nova Festival.

Cohen has been unable to forget that ten-mile journey. The roads were littered with overturned cars and bodies.

Although his small team was early on the scene, the terrorists had already passed through and were deep inside Israel.

“We go to the bomb shelter at the site and we saw three dead bodies inside – two girls and one boy. Outside the bomb shelter, there were about 30 more dead. They were everywhere.

“The terrorists didn’t only shoot them, they destroyed them. They raped them and shot them in the face.

“We gathered the dead bodies and put everyone in one place.”

Cohen then began going from kibbutz to kibbutz, and house to house, making sure no terrorists were left.

His team eliminated many attackers, saving surviving residents in the process. Many however, had already perished.

“There were children and old people who had been killed,” Cohen said. The terrorists had killed an 80-year-old man in a wheelchair. He had a bullet in his head and there was a woman next to him. It was very hard.”

Cohen was hit with shrapnel and had to be hospitalised, a situation he found “very tough" because he was prevented from assisting further.

Amitay Cohen speaking at the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in September (Image: Western Marble Arch Synagogue) [Missing Credit]

“I was very sad because everybody was out helping and I was stuck in the hospital. It was very hard for me to be out of the game.

“I started to talk to the doctors and my commanders. I told them I wanted to go back to fight and to help and to be part of it again.”

That was exactly what Cohen did. After weeks in hospital and some recovery time at home, he went back into IDF service – and was sent to Khan Yunis in Gaza.

“Every house we went to we found something belonging to Hamas,” he said.

After several months in action, Cohen was hit by another injury. This time it was worse.

“There was a bomb in the house. It was a booby trap – two bombs under the stairs. When the whole team was inside, the terrorists detonated it. Two of my friends died immediately and 15 were injured – including me.

“It was hard to understand because one moment everything is fine, then your friends’ body parts are flying across the room.

“I started to help those who were injured without realising I too was out of the game.”

Cohen suffered nerve damage to his right shoulder, lower back, left leg, and head.

“I learnt how to use my hands again and I learnt how to walk again.”

But he found his injuries, and his situation, difficult to accept.

“I was 22 years old learning to walk. People that age are meant to be celebrating in Las Vegas. It was a hard time.”

For Cohen, however, the physical injury was not as bad as the mental impact.

"I had nightmares. Their faces came back to me. The smells. The screaming.

“You can heal your body fast with physical therapy but you cannot have surgery to delete what you have seen.”

Despite his trauma, Cohen’s commitment did not waver. Going back to fight was no longer an option; his injury was too severe and the IDF had removed him from duty – but he wanted to help in any way he could.

“I thought about what I could do now to be part of our story, and I decided I would start travelling around the world sharing my experience to educate people.”

Cohen has visited many countries over the past two years to do just that – from Australia to the US.

“It isn't only my story,” he said. "It is a story for all the Jews in the diaspora.

“When I fight, it isn't just for Israel, I am fighting for all of you.”

On September 22, Cohen was honoured as Chatan Bereishit at the Western Marble Arch synagogue, in appreciation of his heroism.

Amitay Cohen, left, and Eitan Freilich, right, at the Western Marble Arch Synagogue (Image: Western Marble Arch Synagogue) [Missing Credit]

This is an honour the synagogue has, until now, reserved for its members.

The synagogue’s chazan, Eitan Freilich, said: “When October 7 came, he was not simply watching events unfold. He was there, walking into danger as a medic and helping others...

“Simchat Torah is supposed to be a celebration of the Torah… but the Torah is not something we only hold in our arms. It is something we are meant to live...

“Amitai repeatedly risked his own life saving others.”