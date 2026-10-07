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I rushed towards Gaza border on October 7 to save lives. What I saw is seared on my memory

Army medic Amitay Cohen recounts what he did when the sirens went off on that fateful morning

October 7, 2026 06:00
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Amitay Cohen joined the IDF in 2021, two years before the October 7 massacre (Image: Boys Town Jerusalem)

By

Jamie Shapiro

4 min read
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Three years ago today, on Simchat Torah, Israelis woke up to the sound of sirens. Those near the Gaza border – the first to become aware of what was unfolding – fled. Fifty miles away, a man attending shul in Jerusalem decided to jump in his car and head in the opposite direction – towards Gaza.

Amitay Cohen, who was 21 at the time and an army medic, had signed up to the IDF to help people – and he had no intention of breaking his commitment on October 7.

So he left the synagogue, threw his gun and his medical kit into his commander’s car and, along with two other soldiers, the pair drove towards the Strip, not knowing what they would find.

“When we got to Shuva junction, which is just five minutes from the border, we pulled over for the commander to talk to officials outside. When I turned to my left, I saw 15 wounded soldiers. I jumped out of the car and ran over to help them with a tourniquet. They had injuries from shrapnel and blasts. Some had burns and others had suffered panic attacks.”

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Topics:

October 7 anniversary

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