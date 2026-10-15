Heads of biggest diaspora Jewish communities convene in the UK to fight antisemitism

The group of leaders met at JW3 to share experiences, compare strategies and develop a more coordinated international response.

Speaking at the gathering, Nicole Mutchnik, chair of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) emphasised the need for “coordinated strategies”, allowing leaders to learn from one another and share experiences of what was affecting their respective communities.

The ultimate aim, she said, was for Jews to be able to “live openly and freely as Jews”.

Susan Heller Pinto, vice-president of international policy at the ADL also stressed the importance of communication between Jewish communities, particularly since October 7, 2023.

She spoke of “small, like-minded communities” and the “need to learn from one another”, highlighting the potential for “joint collaboration” and “global Jewish initiatives” to tackle antisemitism.

J7 is seeking to ensure that action extends beyond Jewish communal organisations and into government.

Before the gathering, its representatives met Miliband to discuss concerns affecting Jewish communities worldwide. These included the proliferation of online hate, threats from the Iranian regime and its proxies, and what the group described as the growing demonisation of Israel, including rhetoric that it said could serve as a vehicle for antisemitism.

They welcomed Miliband’s condemnation of the passing of the “Zionism is racism” at the recent Green Party conference and his affirmation of the importance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism.

The task force proposed a new international intergovernmental ministerial initiative involving the countries represented by the J7. According to its statement following the meeting, Miliband agreed to host an inaugural meeting of ministers to begin the process.

J7 was established in July 2023 to identify common challenges facing Jewish communities, share best practice and develop strategies to combat antisemitism across national borders. Its member organisations, which include the Board of Deputies, represent communities accounting for more than 90 per cent of Jews living outside of Israel.

The task force holds annual in-person meetings, with Australia hosting last year’s gathering. Regular online meetings allow discussions to continue throughout the year, and specialist working groups develop strategies on policy and advocacy, technology, security, extremism and education.