Heads of biggest diaspora Jewish communities convene in the UK to fight antisemitism

Leaders of major Jewish communities around the world have warned that the challenge of combatting antisemitism remains immense, despite a year of efforts to monitor online hatred, strengthen security and increase funding to protect vulnerable communities.
This was the overriding message at a meeting this week in London of the J7 (the Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism), which comprises leaders from the seven largest diaspora Jewish communities – the UK, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Argentina and Australia.
According to J7’s latest annual report, more than 23,000 antisemitic incidents were recorded across seven countries in 2025, including 20 people being murdered, making 2025 the deadliest year for antisemitic violence in the Jewish diaspora since the 1994 AMIA bombing in Argentina.
It also found that the total number of antisemitic incidents had risen by 136 per cent since 2022.
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