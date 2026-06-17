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Opinion

Letters to the editor, June 19 2026

June 17, 2026 09:54
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George Michael and Wham memorabilia on display at a recent auction. Is the JC right to write about his secret Jewish heritage? .(Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire)
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Police response

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) shares the dismay highlighted in recent coverage of a document associated with the National Association of Muslim Police (NAMP).

Some of the views described in that paper are deeply concerning and do not reflect the values, standards or operational position of British policing. There is no question in my mind that some of the paper’s content is antisemitic and downplays extremist ideologies.

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