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The full story of George Michael and Wham!’s hidden Jewish identity

The author of a new biography of the late pop legend reveals how the singer’s heritage shaped his personality and career

June 12, 2026 11:22
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Careless obsession: Sathnam Sanghera and his new book

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8 min read

Sathnam Sanghera still remembers his first experience of anti-Jewish racism. A Sikh schoolboy in Wolverhampton, he didn’t know any Jews but knew instinctively that what he had witnessed was antisemitism and that it was wrong. The feeling of disgust still lingers in his mind.

“Our history class had been taken to watch Schindler’s List, and several boys laughed all the way through it. I was appalled. It was one of the worst experiences of racism I ever witnessed as a child,” recalls the celebrated journalist and bestselling author of Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain, who has written movingly about his own experiences of racism growing up.

“I didn’t understand why the teacher didn’t do anything. Why they were allowed to make jokes while we were being taught the Holocaust. It was such a profoundly visceral experience of antisemitism, and I was traumatised by it. It affected me as much as the anti-black and anti-Asian racism around me at the time.”

Some four decades on, he understands that antisemitism is “a hatred that goes back centuries and centuries”.

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