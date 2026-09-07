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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

How Palestinianism can whitewash racist tropes – even when they are not directed at Jews

While Dame Maureen Lipman is pilloried and needs protection just for defending Israel’s right to live in safety, Miriam Margolyes is still celebrated after using foul epithets to describe a black man on live TV

September 7, 2026 13:51
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ITV presenters Andi Peters and Christine Lampard with Miriam Margolyes (Image: ITV News/X)
3 min read
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Two Jewish women in their eighties. Both self-described socialists. Both actresses. Both household names.

One unashamedly uses racist tropes, comparing Jews to Nazis and demanding to know from a black TV presenter why he isn’t darker skinned.

The other speaks of the horror of the October 7, 2023 massacre and highlights the need for Israel and Jews to be able to live safely.

One is pilloried, with fellow actors boycotting productions in which she takes part and protestors making her life so dangerous that she needs security protection.

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Topics:

Dame Maureen Lipman

Miriam Margolyes

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