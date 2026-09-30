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Elisa Bray

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Elisa Bray

Opinion

British Jews will not be silenced – exclude us and we will make our own way as we always have

Omitted from events to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street, the community organised a festival to celebrate our resilience and UK history

September 30, 2026 14:25
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British band Oi Va Voi will perform at Cable Street 90, a festival celebrating Jewish culture, heritage, community and history (Photo: muperphoto)
3 min read
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A few weeks ago, I was outraged in a Jewish WhatsApp group alight with the fury of Jews being excluded from events to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street. This, after all, was an historical event in which Jews played a major role, blocking – alongside Irish dockworkers, communists, socialists and trade unionists – the route to Mosley's 3,000 “Blackshirts” fascists, who had planned to march through the heavily Jewish-populated East End. It was like seeing a movie with one of its lead protagonists left off the credits. Forgotten, perhaps. Erased, more likely.

Unite the Union claimed it had erroneously omitted mention of the Jewish community and scheduled its anniversary event on Shabbat, the day before the October 4 anniversary; the trade union apologised, adding Jews to its website when the error was pointed out.

But the feeling of being excluded is one Jews are all too familiar with. And we are not the type to keep our outrage confined to kvetching on a WhatsApp group.

Within days, outraged community members had mobilised and organised a festival of their own, Cable Street 90, to be held by the Board of Deputies to commemorate the history of the UK’s Jews and to remind us of how we fought for what’s right and to protect ourselves, and of our resilience.

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Antisemitism

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