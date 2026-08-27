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Oi Va Voi’s show to mark 90th anniversary of Battle of Cable Street will be ‘celebration of survival, community and joy’

Board of Deputies-organised festival comes as Jews and ‘Zionists’ are increasingly erased from cultural events

August 27, 2026 15:06
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British band Oi Va Voi will perform at Cable Street 90, a festival celebrating Jewish culture, heritage, community and history (Photo: muperphoto)

By

Elisa Bray

3 min read
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A festival celebrating Jewish culture, heritage, community and history, including a show by the band Oi Va Voi, is being held by the Board of Deputies in east London in October to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street.

The British Jewish group, which for more than 20 years has fused contemporary songwriting and dance grooves with klezmer, said rising antisemitism had made it even more necessary to mark the October 4 anniversary.

The band will perform a one-off concert at arts centre EartH in Hackney, two miles from Cable Street.

Drummer and founding member of the group Josh Breslaw said: “We grew up hearing about the Battle of Cable Street from our parents and grandparents.

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Topics:

Cable Street

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