Tracy-Ann Oberman reveals why she hugged one of her online trolls

“I never want another actor to think they’ve got to hide their Star of David because they’re going to be pinned up against a wall and given a political purity test,” she added.

“We’ve just got to be able to dig deep and accept political differences and get on with making fabulous work.”

Oberman said she had a further positive experience while working on The Holy Rosenbergs, Ryan Craig’s play about a North London Jewish couple whose son has died while fighting with the Israeli Defence Forces.

She said: “I’ll tell you something that was really powerful to me; the actors all came to this piece with very different political views. Some of them were massive Corbynites. Some of them were friends with people who had actively trolled me on social media.

“We are now living in such a binary world where you can’t even be in a rehearsal room any more without it turning into a battlefield. There was a lot of debate about the text. And it turned out to be the most incredible experience for all of us because there was a little foursome of us with very diverse political views, and we just fell in love.”

Speaking to the JC after receiving an MBE in February, Oberman said: “I felt honoured to receive this for the work that I have done trying to combat antisemitism and trying to bring communities together and also, for working alongside the Holocaust Education Trust and others to never let people forget the horrors.”