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Tracy-Ann Oberman reveals why she hugged one of her online trolls

Star also says in new interview she never wants another actor ‘to think they’ve got to hide their Star of David’

August 10, 2026 17:42
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Tracy-Ann Oberman attends the WhatsOnStage Awards 2023 at Prince Of Wales Theatre on February 12, 2023 (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Jewish actress and playwright Tracy-Ann Oberman, who has suffered waves of antisemitic abuse on social media, has revealed how she hugged one of her online trolls who approached her to make peace after a show.

Oberman, a JC contributor, has long been a powerful voice for the Jewish community and received an MBE for her work combating Jew-hate earlier this year.

Speaking to the Telegraph ahead of her upcoming role starring as Geri Essendine in a new production of Noël Coward's play Present Laughter, Oberman said that one of her online abusers came up to her after a performance in The Holy Rosenbergs earlier this year.

Oberman said: “She was crying. She said, ‘I just wanted to say I’d built up in my head what you were like. We thought you were the enemy’. And I said, ‘I thought you were the enemy…’ I just grabbed her hands and gave her the biggest hug. How healing is that?

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Tracy-Ann Oberman

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