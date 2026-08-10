Tracy-Ann Oberman reveals why she hugged one of her online trolls

Jewish actress and playwright Tracy-Ann Oberman, who has suffered waves of antisemitic abuse on social media, has revealed how she hugged one of her online trolls who approached her to make peace after a show.
Oberman, a JC contributor, has long been a powerful voice for the Jewish community and received an MBE for her work combating Jew-hate earlier this year.
Speaking to the Telegraph ahead of her upcoming role starring as Geri Essendine in a new production of Noël Coward's play Present Laughter, Oberman said that one of her online abusers came up to her after a performance in The Holy Rosenbergs earlier this year.
Oberman said: “She was crying. She said, ‘I just wanted to say I’d built up in my head what you were like. We thought you were the enemy’. And I said, ‘I thought you were the enemy…’ I just grabbed her hands and gave her the biggest hug. How healing is that?
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