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Dominic Green

By

Dominic Green

Analysis

Twenty-five years after 9/11, did the Islamists or the US win the war on terror?

The Global War on Terrorism’s promises lie broken, and the West is still counting the cost at home and abroad

September 7, 2026 11:46
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Smoke pours from the World Trade Center in New York City after it was struck by two planes on September 11, 2001 (Getty Images)
6 min read
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If you were alive on 9/11, you remember the feeling when the second plane hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Like millions of others, I saw it live on CNN. We watched the heart of the world’s financial system go down in flames.

A third jet slammed into the Pentagon, the brain of the world’s most powerful military. The fourth was probably bound for the White House, an icon of liberal democracy, but crashed in Pennsylvania after its passengers overthrew their hijackers.

History in the unmaking.

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Topics:

Terrorism

United States

Afghanistan

Iraq

Muslim Brotherhood

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