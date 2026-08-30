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Democrat candidate apologises for saying ‘hurt people hurt people’ after attack on American synagogue by Lebanese man

Michigan hopeful Abdul El-Sayed says sorry for remarks following truck ramming and shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield in March

August 30, 2026 13:29
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US Democratic Senate candidate from Michigan Abdul El-Sayed (JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Democrat senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has apologised for saying that “hurt people hurt people” after an attack on a synagogue earlier this year.

The apology by the former Detroit health director vying to win in Michigan in November’s mid-terms has been condemned as “too little, too late”, by his Republican opponent.

El-Sayed has previously attracted controversy with his views that Israel is an “ethno-state” committing “genocide” and his attacks against the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

He made his controversial remarks in response to the March 12 attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield in the state.

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