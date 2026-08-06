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Kamala Harris backs anti-Israel DSA candidate after Michigan primary win

Abdul el-Sayed has called Israel an ‘ethno-state’ and accused it of committing ‘human rights abuses, genocide, and apartheid’

August 6, 2026 14:11
Kamala.jpg
Former US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage during the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has thrown her support behind Abdul el-Sayed after the anti-Israel candidate won Tuesday's Democratic primary for Michigan’s open Senate seat.

Harris, who remained neutral during the primary contest between el-Sayed and Representative Haley Stevens, sent a fundraising email supporting the new Democratic nominee, who would become the first Muslim elected to the Senate if he defeats former Republican congressman Mike Rogers in November.

In the email, Harris stressed the importance of the Michigan race to Democrats’ hopes of regaining control of the upper chamber.

El-Sayed, the child of Egyptian immigrants who previously headed Detroit’s health department, claimed the party’s nomination after a contentious race against Stevens, in which Israel became a key issue.

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Topics:

Kamala Harris

US Politics

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