Kamala Harris backs anti-Israel DSA candidate after Michigan primary win

Stevens pointed to his previous claims that Israel is an ‘ethno-state’ which is committing ‘human rights abuses, genocide, and apartheid,’ while el-Sayed highlighted spending in his opponent’s favour from groups associated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (Aipac), which he claimed totalled $49 million.

Michigan Democratic Senate primary winner Abdul el-Sayed at a press conference in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5, 2026 (Getty Images)

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“Let me be clear: There is no Democratic Senate majority without Michigan,” Harris wrote in support of el-Sayed.

“The midterm elections are the best chance we have to put a real check on Donald Trump’s corruption and push back against this administration.

“The stakes are too high for us to hold back,” she added. “We have to do everything in our power to make sure Abdul wins this race for Michigan and the entire country.”

Harris described the Democratic primary as “hard-fought” and urged the party to unite behind el-Sayed.

“Now, Abdul takes on a Republican opponent with millions in the bank and the promise of tens of millions of dollars in outside spending,” Harris wrote. Through mid-July filings, Rogers reported roughly $5.6 million cash on hand, compared with about $2.7 million for El-Sayed.

“That is why Abdul el-Sayed needs us all to get behind him so he can fend off the attacks coming from Republicans across the country, and keep this critical Senate seat blue,” the former vice president wrote.

Meanwhile, el-Sayed did not mention Israel in his first fundraising email after securing the nomination, instead emphasising the economic and health care themes that anchored his campaign.

“A year ago, this campaign was a handful of us in a room and a belief: that it shouldn't be this hard, in the richest country in the world, to see a doctor, or pay your bills, or believe your kids will have it better than you did,” he wrote.

“We brought this movement to every corner of Michigan, meeting with folks who are sick and tired of the status quo and are ready for change,” he added. “Now, it’s time to lock in and keep this must-win Senate seat blue.”