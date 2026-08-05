Become a Member
Leah Benoz

By

Leah Benoz

Analysis

BBC’s failure to scrutinise the UN’s treatment of Israel betrays its duty to hold power to account

The United Nations shapes international law, diplomacy and humanitarian policy and merits at least as much journalistic examination as the militaries or governments it often directly influences

August 5, 2026 10:56
UN_General_Assembly_hall.jpg
United Nations General Assembly Hall at the UN Headquarters in New York City (Image: Wikipedia)
4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Holding power to account is among journalism’s most important functions. That is why the principle appears in the opening paragraph of the BBC’s Editorial Values. By its nature, it must be applied consistently, without fear or favour. Yet when the institution exercising power is the United Nations – particularly on Israel and the Palestinians – the BBC too often abandons scrutiny for deference.

Historically, the “Fourth Estate” developed as a check on kings, parliaments and governments. Today, however, other institutions also wield enormous influence as they shape international affairs, set media agendas, drive public opinion, define legal categories and present themselves as arbiters of right and wrong. Those institutions, unelected and unregulated, merit at least as much scrutiny as the militaries or governments they often directly influence.

The most obvious example is the United Nations. It shapes international law, diplomacy and humanitarian policy and a single UN report can determine which crises dominate public debate, which claims receive worldwide amplification and which parties are cast as victims or oppressors.

Such power demands rigorous journalistic examination. Yet the BBC frequently reports UN claims as though the organisation were a neutral authority beyond reproach rather than a collection of political bodies, bureaucracies and agencies whose evidence, assumptions and interests must themselves be tested.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

United Nations

BBC

Unrwa

Hamas

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper