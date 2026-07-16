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Jonathan Harounoff

By

Jonathan Harounoff

Opinion

The UN’s credibility crisis is nowhere more evident than in its treatment of Israel

With Secretary General António Guterres concluding his tenure at the end of 2026, the organisation has an opportunity for genuine renewal – the need for effective international diplomacy has rarely been greater

July 16, 2026 12:23
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Members of the UN Security Council vote on a draft resolution regarding the situation in the Middle East on April 7, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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Last week, on my final day as Israel’s international spokesperson at the United Nations, I took one last walk through its hallowed corridors overlooking New York City’s East River. For two years, those hallways and chambers had been my workplace. History unfolded in real time here — from emergency Security Council sessions being convened at the beginning of the 12-day war involving Israel, Iran and the United States, to recently released Israeli hostages taking the stage to share their harrowing experiences.

I also witnessed something more troubling within these walls: an institution that too often seemed to have lost sight of the critical mission for which it was created.

For eight decades, the United Nations stood as the world’s foremost symbol of international cooperation. Built on 18-acre land donated by John D. Rockefeller Jr. and established from the ashes of the failed League of Nations, its purpose was ambitious but clear: to provide a forum where diplomacy could triumph over conflict and where every nation, large or small, could seek peaceful solutions to humanity’s greatest challenges.

That vision remains as compelling today as it was in 1945. Yet after spending two years inside the institution, I came away convinced that the United Nations is confronting a profound crisis of credibility, and that 2026 may well determine whether it regains the world’s confidence or continues its slide into irrelevance.

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Topics:

United Nations

Unrwa

Israel

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