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Charity plans to use Xbox and Nintendo games to teach Palestinian children about the Holocaust

A US-based charity hopes to ‘deradicalise’ Gazan children with the help of video games

October 9, 2026 12:04
Gazan children at school GettyImages-2294777628.jpg
Palestinian children are pictured attending a class at a school in Gaza City on September 14 2026, while sitting at desks made from re-purposed wooden pallets and scrap wood (Photo: Getty)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

2 min read
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Xbox and Nintendo video games will be used to teach children in Gaza about the Holocaust, according to proposals from a charity that works in the region.

A US-based non-governmental organisation, the Gaza Children Village, hopes to foster “collaboration [and] empathy” for Jewish people among schoolchildren through gaming, and to prevent radicalisation/

Unveiling the plan at a panel discussion on Thursday, Gaza Children Village co-founder and president, US-Palestinian neurosurgeon and university professor Dr David Hasan, said: “We have games that we’re going to take for after school, and for Xbox, Nintendo, and the kids will play on it.”

He continued: “The whole theme of it is ... collaboration, empathy and, for the first time, we’re going to teach about Holocaust.”

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Topics:

Gaza

Education

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