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Exclusive: Deradicalised curriculum for children in Gaza classes sows seeds of hope

A Palestinian-US surgeon is rewriting the book on education in Gaza, replacing lessons in martyrdom with football, Jewish history and AI

October 2, 2026 06:00
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Lessons in positive change: children enjoying lessons at one of the GCV Academies of Hope in Gaza. (Image: Dr David Hasan)

By

Jane Prinsley

6 min read
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In a Gaza classroom, a child draws a Palestinian flag and then tries to depict an Israeli one.

Asked by his teacher what he is doing, the boy explains that he wants both flags on the page. He is tired of war and wants peace.

The boy has never actually seen the blue and white flag, says Dr David Hasan, the Palestinian-American neurosurgeon recounting the exchange, but he is imagining an Israeli neighbour without another war.

That is the ambition of Hasan’s audacious project: to give Gaza’s children an education without hatred.

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Topics:

Gaza

Education

Gaza Board of Peace

October 7

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