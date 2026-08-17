Violent protests ‘led by Buddhist monks’ erupt outside Chabad House in Sri Lanka

Gabai said about 200 protesters turned out on Friday night, with local police being called to disperse them.

About 30 people attended the Shabbat dinner, primarily Israelis, the rabbi said.

“It was very unpleasant,” he said. “People were afraid to come.”

“We knew that there were problems here before with Iranians, but we did not expect anything like this,” he said. “We didn’t even put the sign up on the building yet.”

Lord Mendelsohn, president of the Commonwealth Jewish Council, said: “We are in direct contact with Rabbi Yossi Gabai and are writing to the Sri Lankan authorities to seek urgent assurances about the safety of the Chabad House, its rabbi, worshippers and visitors.

“Freedom of religion is the hallmark of a free society. We expect the Sri Lankan Government and the authorities to act swiftly, provide appropriate security, investigate what happened, and take firm action against anyone responsible for threats, intimidation or violence.

“We will not rest until this community, and all communities across the Commonwealth, are able to practise their faith freely and safely.”