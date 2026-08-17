Violent protests ‘led by Buddhist monks’ erupt outside Chabad House in Sri Lanka

A newly opened Chabad House in Sri Lanka was the target of a violent demonstration on Friday night, with protesters hurling stones and firecrackers and menacing Israeli travellers on the way to services.
The unusual violence, reportedly led by Buddhist monks per Ynet, was directed at the Chabad House in the beach town of Hiriketiya, which opened its doors just two weeks ago.
It followed a social media campaign by a small group of locals claiming the Jewish centre was illegal and that the Israeli tourists would scare international tourists away.
“The fuel here is antisemitism,” Chabad Rabbi Yossi Gabai told JNS on Sunday.
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