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Orthodox filmmaker takes bright yellow ‘Mitzvah truck’ across all 50 US states to connect isolated Jews

Orthodox journalist Shloime Zionce came up with the idea after spending time with Chabad in Australia

August 5, 2026 16:52
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Shloime Zionce and his Mitzvah truck (image: Facebook/ Ellin Bessner)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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An Orthodox journalist is on a mission to perform mitzvot across the US, by travelling to all 50 states in a bright yellow, Jewish-themed Cybertruck.

Shloime Zionce, a journalist and filmmaker from New York City, is taking on the two-and-a-half-year project with the aim of connecting Jews in isolated rural areas with the community.

He came up with the idea after witnessing the work of the Chabad of Rural and Regional Australia – an organisation which promotes Jewish outreach in remote areas of the country.

“Seeing that they’re not alone, that somebody cares about them, that they’re part of a bigger Jewish family made a very big impact on me,” he told Chabad-Lubavitch news outlet Anash.

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Topics:

Mitzvah

Chabad

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