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Vermont man convicted of shooting three Palestinian students after ‘hearing Mossad on radio’ ordering him to carry out attack

Jason Eaton entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity, but now faces life in prison

September 22, 2026 12:04
Jason Eaton.jpg
Jason Eaton during his trial in Vermont on September 21, 2026, which saw him convicted of attempting to murder Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Aliahmad and Kinnan Abdalhamid in 2023 (Screenshot/WCAX3)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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A Vermont man has been convicted of shooting three students of Palestinian descent in 2023, leaving one of them in a wheelchair.

Jason Eaton, 51, admitted shooting Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Aliahmad and Kinnan Abdalhamid near the University of Vermont in Burlington in 2023.

However, he entered a not guilty plea on the grounds of insanity, with his lawyers telling the court that he believed he had heard Mossad or CIA agents instructing him to carry out such an attack via local radio broadcasts.

He insisted that he had heard members of the US and Israeli intelligence agencies telling him to “go out and shoot somebody” and that God was commanding him to protect his Jewish neighbours.

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Topics:

USA

Shooting

Palestinians

Mossad

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