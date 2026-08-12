Former Mossad chief claims agents visited Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear site 'many times'

He did not say when the alleged missions took place or identify those involved.

Cohen also welcomed the US decision to strike Fordow during the June 2025 conflict between Israel and Iran. “[The site] being bombed by the Americans was the fulfilment of all my dreams,” he said.

A satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, taken on June 22, 2025, showing Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant after US strikes on the site (Getty Images)

AFP

Fordow was among three major Iranian nuclear facilities targeted by the US during the 12-Day War last June, alongside sites at Natanz and Isfahan.

The strikes caused extensive damage, although the full impact on Iran’s nuclear programme and the fate of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium has remained uncertain.

Iran had accumulated roughly 440kg of uranium enriched to 60 percent before the attacks, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Reports following the strikes suggested some of the material may have remained buried at the damaged facilities, while Israeli assessments have reportedly raised the possibility that part of the stockpile was moved elsewhere.

Cohen also played down the immediate significance of Iran’s 60-percent-enriched uranium, saying material at that level remained “far from a bomb”.

That assessment is disputed by some nuclear proliferation specialists. Experts including David Albright have argued that uranium enriched to 60 percent can be raised to 90 per cent, weapons-grade levels relatively quickly if Iran chooses to do so.