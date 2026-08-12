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Former Mossad chief claims agents visited Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear site 'many times'

Yossi Cohen said the US strikes on the site represented ‘the fulfilment of all his dreams’

August 12, 2026 13:45
Yossi Cohen.jpg
Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen attends the Galilee Conference 2026 in Safed, Israel, on August 11, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Lianne Kolirin

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen claimed on Tuesday that Israeli operatives had entered Iran’s underground Fordow uranium enrichment facility on multiple occasions as part of efforts to gather intelligence about the site.

“We toured the Fordow nuclear site many times in order to understand the site,” Cohen said at the Galilee Forum in Safed, according to reports in the Hebrew media.

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Topics:

Mossad

Iran

Iran nuclear program

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