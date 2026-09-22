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Chief Rabbi ‘salutes courage’ of Ontario police officer injured in Yom Kippur synagogue shooting

Congregants were forced to duck as the building was sprayed with bullets on the holiest day of the year

September 22, 2026 10:55
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Police car outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Ontario, Canada (Image: X/ Frum TikTok)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has “saluted the courage” of a police officer who was severely wounded protecting a synagogue in Canada after a gunman launched a “probable” terrorist attack on Yom Kippur.

The incident occurred near the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, at around 7pm on Sunday as congregants gathered for the first service of the festival.

The suspect, who has been named by police as Sean Ward, 29, from the nearby town of Quinte West, is alleged to have approached the building with a gun.

According to the synagogue’s president, Norm Weddum, people inside had to duck as the building was sprayed with bullets, many going straight through the stained glass windows. Weddum told CNN there were at least 20 bullet holes in the glass.

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Topics:

Canada

Yom Kippur

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