Chief Rabbi ‘salutes courage’ of Ontario police officer injured in Yom Kippur synagogue shooting

Police officer Jeff Smith, who had been assigned to protect the synagogue throughout the service, was parked outside and engaged in a gunfight with Ward. Another officer also arrived at the scene to help.

No one inside the synagogue was injured, but Smith is in a critical condition in hospital

Weddum recounted that he and the other congregants heard banging coming from outside and he and a few others went to the foyer to investigate before running back into the main room and telling everybody to get down.

“We were on the floor for what felt like ten minutes of gunfire but in reality, it was a few minutes,” he said.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), when asked by CNN reporters if it is being treated as a terrorist attack, said: “Common sense would say that probably was the case.”

Chief Rabbi Mirvis, posted on X on Tuesday morning, saying: “Having spent a very moving Yom Kippur in Heaton Park, marking the first anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack on the Manchester synagogue, it is truly heartbreaking to learn of another attack outside a synagogue in Ontario, Canada.

"We pray for the police officer who was seriously injured while protecting Jewish congregants, and salute his courage.

“Across continents, these events are a painful reminder that, tragically, the freedom for Jews to gather, pray and live in safety can never be taken for granted."

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies, added: “My heart goes out to the congregation of Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, following a shooting incident at the start of Yom Kippur.

“I pray for the full and speedy recovery of Jeff Smith, the brave police officer who was injured in the line of duty.

“It should not be normal that after Jewish festivals we have to reach out to our friends around the World to see where a tragedy might have occurred, but today I send our love and solidarity to... all in the Canadian Jewish community.

“Our governments need to get a grip on this sickness.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on X on Monday: “Last night, on the holiest night of the Jewish calendar, a shooting took place outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue ⁠in Belleville.

“Jewish people must be able to worship safely. To live free, open, proud Jewish lives.”

He added that the government is working hard to “combat hate”.

Belleville Police Service Deputy Chief Sheri Meeks said: “I... want to acknowledge the significant impact this incident has had on Belleville’s Jewish community.

“We have increased patrols and are maintaining a heightened police presence throughout the city, including around places of worship, while continuing to work closely with community leaders to provide reassurance and support.”

Smith is now in hospital and, according to Meeks, has “a significant road to recovery”.

Ward is also in hospital and is said to be in a life-threatening condition.