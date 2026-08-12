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Social media posts blamed Jews for Ceuta crisis, new research finds

The Combat Antisemitism Movement found 173 ‘high impact posts’ in the 3 days after 70,000 migrants flooded into the Spanish territory

August 12, 2026 13:40
Image 12-08-2026 at 11.18.png
An image taken from a fake AI-generated video posted on social media after migrants poured into Ceuta. (WearForbidden/X)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

2 min read
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Scores of antisemitic social media posts claimed a Jewish plot was behind 70,000 migrants pouring into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, according to data released by a US body.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement’s (CAM) Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) found 173 ‘high-impact’ social media posts published by 119 influencer accounts in the three days after the crisis erupted.

The posts received a combined 57.5 million views, 1.9 million likes, and 368,400 shares, in addition to a total estimated reach of 103.1 million.

The primary focus of the posts on X were antisemitic tropes which blamed the State of Israel and Jews as the masterminds behind a supposed plot to subvert Europe, CAM found.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

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