Saudi Arabia excises antisemitism from school textbooks

The Saudi Arabian educational curriculum is now entirely free of antisemitic content and promotes peace and coexistence, while openly presenting Islamist extremism as a threat, a study released on Monday found.

The continued educational reform and signs of moderation in the Kingdom come amid a push to reach a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel during the remaining years of the Trump administration.

The review of 136 textbooks was published by IMPACT-se, a London-based research group and watchdog, and examined materials used in the 2025-26 school year, finding continued moderation and reforms in the Saudi educational curriculum, alongside further reductions in extremist and intolerant content.

The curriculum promotes loyalty to the Saudi state and takes a decisive stance against extremism, while concomitantly moderating its treatment of Israel, the study found.