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Saudi Arabia excises antisemitism from school textbooks

New teaching materials openly condemn Islamist extremist groups and play down previous hostility to Jews and Christians

August 18, 2026 14:18
MBS.jpg
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the audience as US President Trump delivers remarks at the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center, Washington DC, on November 19, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Etgar Lefkovits,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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The Saudi Arabian educational curriculum is now entirely free of antisemitic content and promotes peace and coexistence, while openly presenting Islamist extremism as a threat, a study released on Monday found.

The continued educational reform and signs of moderation in the Kingdom come amid a push to reach a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel during the remaining years of the Trump administration.

The review of 136 textbooks was published by IMPACT-se, a London-based research group and watchdog, and examined materials used in the 2025-26 school year, finding continued moderation and reforms in the Saudi educational curriculum, alongside further reductions in extremist and intolerant content.

The curriculum promotes loyalty to the Saudi state and takes a decisive stance against extremism, while concomitantly moderating its treatment of Israel, the study found.

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Topics:

Saudi Arabia

Education

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