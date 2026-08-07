October 7 drama ‘Our Loves’ set for Toronto Film Festival despite boycott demands

The film is Nesher’s dramatised account of the October 7 massacre, focusing on a group of characters whose stories converge during the terrorist attack, which resulted in the murder of around 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 251 hostages

It is due to premiere in Israeli cinemas on September 3.

As well as recognition in Toronto, it has been touted as a favourite to win an Ophir Award in September, which would make it Israel’s default entry at the Oscars.

It has been put forward for 12 Ophir categories, including best feature, best director, best script, and best cinematography.

The news comes after last year’s TIFF saw controversy break out when an Israeli film, The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, which was also about October 7, won a people’s choice award following its temporary removal from the list of nominees.

After it was revealed as a nominee, director Barry Avrich was told that it would not be shown at the festival, with organisers citing both safety and questions over the legal rights to some of the footage, including GoPro videos taken by the terrorists who perpetrated the massacre.

Tiff’s suggestion that permission from Hamas was required to use the clips prompted outrage and the decision was reversed within days.

At the time, Avirch conveyed his appreciation to TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, saying: “I appreciate everything that TIFF has done for us”.

The screening of Our Loves at TIFF 2026 will be the film’s international premiere.