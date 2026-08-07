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October 7 drama ‘Our Loves’ set for Toronto Film Festival despite boycott demands

The recognition comes after a controversy around an honour for a similar film at last year’s festival

August 7, 2026 12:32
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Still image from the upcoming October 7 drama 'Our Loves' directed by Avi Nesher (YouTube/UnitedKingFilms)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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A new drama about October 7 has been selected to be shown at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as part of its Centerpiece programme, which focuses feature films from experienced directors.

TIFF is a major event within the sphere of North American awards season, the selection of Our Loves, directed by Avi Nesher, has been hailed as momentous amidst global cultural boycotts of Israeli cinema.

In a panel at the latest Jerusalem Film Festival, Nesher described the boycotts as “a sad part of life” that must be combatted “somehow”.

Nesher, accompanied by his producers, discussed their strategy for coping with the continuous boycotts at the Jerusalem panel. They noted that Our Loves was a rare example of an Israeli film that has received funding and promotion from major entertainment companies Fox and Access Entertainment, during a period of difficulty for Israeli entertainment.

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Topics:

October 7

Israeli film

Canada

Toronto

Boycotts

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