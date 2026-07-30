‘No sign’ of EU sanctions on settlement goods, says Irish foreign minister

Ireland’s foreign minister has admitted that there is “no sign” of the EU adopting sanctions against goods from West Bank settlements.

Helen McEntee said Dublin was keen to impose measures on settlers, but could not act unilaterally and independently of the bloc.

She also has her sights set on sanctioning far-right Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, but European outlet Rapporteur reports that a number of EU member states are holding off on any decision until Israel’s October elections.

"What I’ve seen in a very short space of time is that things change, that views within member states change, that actions change, and if there were to be a change in government actions from Israel, then we respond to that - but at the moment there is no sign of any type of change,” said McEntee.