New York Times’ reporting displayed ‘deep and systematic’ bias against Israel after October 7, study claims

The New York Times’ coverage of the first months of the war in Gaza contained “deep and systematic” bias against Israel, a new academic study by a Yale University professor has claimed.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the Studies in Conflict & Terrorism journal, found that in the 1,559 articles the American newspaper published between October 7 and June 7, 2024, there was a “deep and systematic” bias against Israel.

The articles often “almost completely” omitted Israeli casualties after October 7, casualties among Hamas terrorists, and Palestinian violence that occurred afterwards, according to the study’s author, Professor Adiel Pinker of the Yale School of Management.

“Drawing on a corpus of 1,559 news articles, I document a dominant narrative consistent with a framing that assigns near-exclusive agency and responsibility to Israel while diminishing Hamas’s role in sustaining the conflict,” he wrote.