Become a Member
World

‘I’ve never met supreme leader,’ says Iranian foreign minister

Abbas Aragchi suggested that only ‘very small number’ of regime members have ever encountered Mojtaba Khamenei, who was previously rumoured to have died in US-Israeli strikes

July 21, 2026 11:01
GettyImages-2283177668.jpg
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (C) followed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (L) arrive for a joint press conference following a meeting in Baghdad on June 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has admitted that he has not met the Islamic Republic's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

"I don’t think many people have, aside from a very small number," he said during an interview with Iranian journalist Javad Mogooyi.

Araghchi also said he had never communicated directly with Khamenei.

"Only indirectly, from what I've heard from others," he said. "Personally, I've never interacted with him. I've seen him from a distance a few times at public gatherings, but we've never had a conversation."

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Iran

Mojtaba Khamenei

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper