Montreal synagogue targeted for second time in six months

Police are investigating after several windows at a Montreal synagogue were damaged in what may have been a pellet gun attack – the second violent incident at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom in less than six months.

The Reform synagogue, founded in 1882, was firebombed in June.

No injuries were reported in this latest incident, which took place late at night on October 29.

“Enough is enough. This must stop,” the Federation CJA and Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said jointly.