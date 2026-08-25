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Montreal council rejects bid to cut city’s ties with Israel

Councillors instead passed an amended version of the motion that expressed ‘solidarity with the Palestinian people’ but stopped short of a boycott of the Jewish State

August 25, 2026 14:51
Ferrada.jpg
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (R) is greeted by Montreal mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada, at the inauguration of the new line of the Réseau express métropolitain in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 14, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Lucy Pollock

2 min read
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Montreal City Council has rejected an attempt to cut the city’s ties with Israel as part of a motion on Gaza.

The council adopted an amended version of the motion, which passed 54-6 on Monday.

The original had called on Montreal to suspend institutional ties with the Jewish State and included references to “apartheid” and “genocide”. However, councillors voted by a margin of 38-22 for these elements to be edited out following representations from Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Ferrada said: “The role of city council is not to dictate foreign policy. That is the role of the government of Canada.”

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Topics:

Canada

Israel

Boycotts

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