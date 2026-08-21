Hamas using Gaza hospital to ‘interrogate and torture’ civilians, Shin Bet claims

Hamas is using outpatient clinics at one of Gaza's biggest hospitals to interrogate and torture civilians suspected of opposing its rule or collaborating with Israel, according to Israeli security agencies.

In a joint statement yesterday, the IDF and Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, said the terror group was using Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, as an internal security hub as it struggled to maintain control over a war-ravaged population.

Parts of the hospital, which was badly damaged during the war, are being used for “interrogations, torture, and collecting money,” the statement said.

Patients and hospital staff have witnessed the permanent presence of Hamas operatives, some of them masked, in various areas of the hospital compound, and Nasser continues to serve as “major military infrastructure.”