Melbourne Symphony Orchestra wins court battle over pianist's anti-Israel comments

Pianist Jayson Gillham has said he is “very disappointed” after a Federal Court judge threw out his case against the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO), which cancelled one of his performances following comments he made about Israel and the Gaza War.
Justice Graeme Hill ruled on Friday that the MSO had not unlawfully discriminated against Gillham because of his political beliefs, finding instead that the orchestra acted to protect its business interests and reputation.
The case stemmed from a recital in Melbourne in August 2024, when Gillham introduced a performance of Witness, a five-minute work by composer Connor D’Netto dedicated to journalists in Gaza.
Addressing an audience of around 150 people, Gillham allegedly said Israel had killed more than 100 Palestinian journalists in “targeted assassinations” to “prevent documentation of war crimes”. Three audience members complained, and the MSO cancelled his next scheduled concert.
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